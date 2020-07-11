LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“One to Watch” by Kate Stayman-London
Fashion blogger Bea Schmuacher is the first ever plus-size lead of “Main Squeeze,” a fictional reality dating television show, in this romantic comedy. Both those who indulge in and those who critique reality television will enjoy this smart and charming debut novel.
“Craigslist Confessional: A Collection of Secrets from Anonymous Strangers” by Helena Dea Bala
What can you tell a stranger that you cannot share with those closest to you? Columnist Bala learned many of those deep dark secrets after placing an ad on Craigslist inviting people to share their stories with her. This book is a collection of anonymous but deeply personal and human confessions.
“Survivor Song” by Paul Tremblay
When an aggressive form or rabies begins infecting humans and causing them to attack and bite each other, the disease quickly becomes an epidemic in this horror thriller by Tremblay, a Bram Stoker Award winner. When poor federal leadership and a science-denying president exacerbate the collapse of society, friends Ramola and Natalie must take matters into their own hands to protect Natalie’s soon-to-be-born baby. “Survivor Song” is both a gripping read and a social commentary.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Duel” by Judith St. George
On this day in history, Aaron Burr fatally shot his longtime antagonist Alexander Hamilton. This e-audiobook tells the story of two male orphans, both college educated, both staff officers under General George Washington and both war heroes, whose bitter rivalry ended in the death of one and public disgrace of the other.
“Duel with the Devil” by Paul Collins
Before they were enemies, they were lawyers. This e-book tells the remarkably true story of a turn-of-the-19th century murder and how the two finest lawyers in New York, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, teamed up to ensure that justice was served.
“Founding Brothers” by Joseph J. Ellis
This Pulitzer Prize winning book explores how a group of greatly gifted but deeply flawed individuals — Hamilton, Burr, Jefferson, Franklin, Washington, Adams and Madison — confronted with overwhelming challenges to set the course for our nation.