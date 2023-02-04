LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd” by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos
While many may be familiar with the famous pirate, Captain William Kidd, historian and journalist Geanacopoulos focuses on a lesser known figure in history, his wife, Sarah Kidd. This book includes research from newly discovered primary-source documents that tells the tale of Sarah’s exciting and surprising life, not only as a pirate’s wife but as a prominent citizen on her own.
“Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood” by Jessica Grose
Journalist Grose tackles the unsustainable image of American motherhood that many across the country have internalized in this powerful book on the expectations placed on the American mother. Grose combines contemporary reporting with her personal journey in order to explain how society reached this point as well as the path forward.
“Con/Artist: The Life and Crimes of the World’s Greatest Art Forger” by Tony Tetro and Giampiero Ambrosi
This memoir from renowned art forger Tony Tetro is written alongside Giampiero Ambrosi, who was one of the investigative journalists that covered the 2019 Prince Charles art scandal in which he received several forged paintings. Together the duo tells the unbelievable story of Tetro’s life and career, including details of where he hid his secret art room.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Homegrown Tea” by Cassie Liversidge
Liversidge explains how to grow a large variety of plants in your own garden, as well as how to prepare the plants for tea, and how to dry tea leaves to make tea you can store throughout the year. Includes an illustrated guide to making fresh and dried teabags and how to serve a delicious homegrown tea. It is a sustainable way to look at a beverage steeped in history and tradition.
“I Love Coffee” by Susan Zimmer
Expert advice and techniques, from how to brew the perfect cup and how to make a basic cappuccino without a machine, to a World Barista Latte Art Champion’s tips for making masterful latte art designs. It is brimming with a wealth of coffee understanding from the “ground” up, from bean to cup, including international coffees and brewing techniques best suited to a variety of preferences, topped with plenty of problem-solving tips and delectable full-color photographs.
“The Tea Cyclopedia” by Keith Stouter
Tea drinking has become a way of life. To put it frankly, it is a love, an addiction, and some would even go as far to say a philosophy. Souter examines the perpetual impact that this adored beverage has bestowed upon the world for centuries, from its mystical origins in the East, to its inevitable influence on the West. “The Tea Cyclopedia” is an enthralling tribute to the illustrious, invigorating, and elusive leaf that has vehemently continued to inspire people for more than two thousand years.
“Before the Coffee Gets Cold” (e-audio, e-book, print), “Tales From the Café” (e-audio, e-book, print) and “Before your Memory Fades” (print) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
This trio of books showcases Neill Public Library Director Dan Owen’s favorite series from his 2022 reading. The books are on our new release fiction shelves. All three of Kawaguchi’s novels are set in Tokyo in a coffee shop on a quiet small back alley where they have been brewing their unique blend of coffee for more than 100 years. Besides a carefully brewed cup of coffee, customers are given a rare opportunity to travel back in time but only for as long as it takes for their cup to go from hot to cold. Each book asks its heartwarming characters to ask themselves the essential question, “What would you change if you could travel back in time?” Cozy, quirky, comforting and with intertwining characters woven throughout each book. This is immersive storytelling at its finest.