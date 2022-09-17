LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT

“Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen

Strait-laced lawyer Ava Wong has built the perfect life, or at least that’s what it appears from the outside. In reality, things are far from perfect as her marriage is falling apart and her law degree collects dust. When her former college roommate, Winnie Fang, suddenly wants to reconnect, Ava is surprised by how much Winnie has changed and even more surprised by her counterfeit handbag scheme.

Tags

Recommended for you