LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen
Strait-laced lawyer Ava Wong has built the perfect life, or at least that’s what it appears from the outside. In reality, things are far from perfect as her marriage is falling apart and her law degree collects dust. When her former college roommate, Winnie Fang, suddenly wants to reconnect, Ava is surprised by how much Winnie has changed and even more surprised by her counterfeit handbag scheme.
“French Braid” by Anne Tyler
Mercy and Robin are married with their own dreams. When it comes to their kids, their two teenage daughters couldn’t be more different while their youngest son cannot wait to be on his own. This insightful novel about the highs and lows of everyday life follows the Garrett family, first as they take a family vacation in 1959 and then across generations.
“Woman of Light” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Set in Denver in the 1930s, Luz Lopez is a tea reader and laundress forced to fend for herself after her older brother is run out of town. Luz begins to have visions that take her back to her indigenous homeland and show her her family’s origins and how her ancestors flourished. Luz also sees the darker forces at work and is the only one who can save her family’s stories from disappearing forever.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“This Was Wheat Farming” by Kirby Brumfield
The lore of the harvest is the keynote of Brumfield’s presentation. He highlights the romance of growing and harvesting the crop and the growing civilization of humanity adept at improving its lot, skilled at the mechanics of living — until in 1831 Cyrus McCormick demonstrated a reaper that revolutionized wheat harvesting. Brumfield approaches this vast subject with considerable facility and sows grains of interest in every paragraph, lifting farming from the soil into fascinating history, with accent on the Northwest.
“Seasons at the Farm” by Shay Elliot
Following the success of “Welcome to the Farm,” Shaye Elliott shares how she celebrates family and farm traditions all year. With her engaging storytelling and gorgeous full-color photos, Shaye brings to life how to entertain simply yet beautifully without mortgaging the farm. Simple recipes, decorating advice and projects make this an inspirational and aspirational sequel.
“Hallowed Harvests” by Richard Sheuerman
Study of Western culture through the centuries reveals that artistic interpretations of rural experience have been variously shaped by the religious beliefs and predispositions of painter, author and patron. While depictions of grain harvest generally retain noble aspects across times and cultures, they also can serve to realistically show other harsh realities of rural life, or use the power of symbols like sickles and the gleaning poor to advance political or social causes.
“Pirate Queens: Dauntless Women Who Dared to Rule the High Seas” by Leigh Lewis
Pirating isn’t just for the boys. In this juvenile nonfiction book, learn all about daringly dangerous female pirates from all around the world. Meet Ching Shih, a Chinese pirate who ruled a fleet of 80,000 men, and follow Anne Bonny as she runs away from an arranged marriage to trade her wedding gown for trousers and tosses her bouquet to brandish a pistol in the Bahamas, plus many more fascinating lady pirates. Available in print.
“Search for the Spyglass” by Melissa Lagonegro
This juvenile reader is full of adventure on the high seas. Santiago and the crew go on a quest to find Capitan Calavera’s magical spyglass. To get the spyglass, they will first have to thwart the plans of the bad pirate Enrique Real de Palacios III. Check out pages full of comic style panels with bright, colorful illustrations with large text and simple sentence structures. Available in print.
“Crossbones” by Kimberly Vale
The Pirate King is dead, and so the search for a new king of the pirates begins through a deadly competition called The Trials, where the winner will be crowned as the new Pirate King. Csilla Abado, Kane Blackwater and Lorelei Penny converge on this proving ground, each with their own ambitions and desires. While they all think they have a plan for victory, the sea proves unpredictable. Available in print.