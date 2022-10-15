LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT

“Dark Music” by David Lagercrantz

Hans Rekke is a professor with a brilliant and logical mind, but he falls apart under pressure. Meanwhile, Micaela Varvas is a tenacious and street-smart police officer eager to prove herself. From the author of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” this new thriller follows two unlikely allies fighting to uncover the truth behind an international conspiracy.

