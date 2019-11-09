WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Wood Plank Projects” by Carrie Spalding
This book will show you how to reclaim, recycle and repurpose wood planks to create unique, stylish home décor pieces. It features 30 DIY tutorials, tips for choosing the right wood, tips for finding reclaimed materials and how to use paint and stains to create the perfect look.
“Bead Jewelry 101” by Karen and Ann Mitchel
This e-book was written with the absolute beginner in mind. It has thorough instruction and step-by-step photographs to guide you through the basics of making beautiful bead jewelry. Just in time for holiday gift giving you too can master the art of making bead jewelry.
“Business Boutique” by Christy Wright
There has never been a better time to start your own at-home business selling the things you’re passionate about creating. This book will show you how to get your business off the ground and start making money by doing what you love.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell
From the New York Times bestselling author of “Then She Was Gone,” this book is a spine-tingling psychological thriller about buried family secrets. Siblings are reunited years after a tragic event when they try to piece together the mystery that tore their family apart.
“Get a Life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert
After a near-death experience, Chloe decides to “get a life” by moving into her own apartment and living life to the fullest extent that her chronic pain condition will allow her. This British rom-com is funny, sexy and relatable.
“The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern
The highly anticipated second book from the New York Times bestselling author of the “Night Circus,” this book contains a fantasy world with lovers, pirates and mystery. “The Starless Sea” is a beautiful puzzle that will tap into your inner child who longed to be swept into an adventure.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“White Bird: A Wonder Story” by R.J Palacio
Inspired by her blockbuster novel “Wonder,” R.J. Palacio makes her graphic novel debut featuring Julian’s grandmother. Grandmère shares her heartrending experiences as a young Jewish girl hiding in a Nazi-occupied French village during World War II. A story about risks and heroism, honesty and hard truths, presented in a way for young readers to understand.
“Overview: A New Way of Seeing Earth Young Explorer’s Edition” by Benjamin Grant with Sandra Markle
Newly adapted for young readers, “Overview” shares a collection of extraordinary aerial photographs of Earth. This book captures Earth’s natural beauty and shows the destructive ways humans have effected our environment. This eye-opening visual journey will forever change the way we see our home planet.
“The Thank You Letter” by Jane Cabrera
Grace writes thoughtful thank you letters to relatives and friends for her birthday gifts, but that is only the beginning. She thanks Mr. Jones for teaching her to read, her dog for his waggy tail and the sky for being blue. This sweet and lively story reminds us that gratitude can be contagious.