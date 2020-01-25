WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners” by Stephanie Newman
The hottest gift last Christmas was the air fryer. If you got one or are interested in learning more, this cookbook has 600 five ingredient recipes.
“Air Fryer Cookbook” by Jensen William
Perfect for meat lovers, vegetarians and vegans alike, this cookbook also has 600 recipes for each meal of the day. It includes recipes for quick snacks, side dishes, sweets and desserts, meats and vegetables that can all be fried without fat and oil.
“Sous Vide Cookbook” by Rachel James
Sous-vide, also known as low temperature long time cooking, is a method of cooking in which food is placed in a plastic bag or glass jar and cooked slowly in a water bath to retain nutrients. This cookbook is filled with 600 hundred easy and affordable recipes.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Fleabag: The Scriptures” by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
If you are one of the many people who have been swept away by the groundbreaking Golden Globe and Emmy-winning television series, “Fleabag,” then you may enjoy a deep-dive with this book, including full scripts and insight from the creator.
“Friends: A Cultural History” by Jennifer C. Dunn
It has been more than 15 years since the final season of the television show “Friends” aired, but the sitcom remains a cultural phenomenon. This book explores the lasting appeal of the characters, despite the show’s fat-shaming, lack of ethnic diversity and complicated depictions of gender roles.
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer Encyclopedia: The Ultimate Guide to the Buffyverse” by Nancy Holder and Lisa Clancy
This book gives “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” fans insight they can really sink their teeth into. An A-Z encyclopedia for everything from demons, recurring-gags, characters, locations and more.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
A debut novel addressing race and privilege. With empathy and social commentary, “Such a Fun Age” explores transactional relationships, becoming a grown-up and what it means to make someone family.
“American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
Jeanine Cummins’s “American Dirt” is a rare exploration into the inner hearts of people willing to sacrifice everything for a glimmer of hope. Forced to flee the drug cartel of Acapulco, Lydia and her young son Luca find themselves worlds away from their middle-class existence and transformed into migrants.
“Right After the Weather” by Carol Anshaw
Anshaw’s flawed characters grapple with their relationships and identities against the backdrop of the new Trump presidency and a country waking to a different understanding of itself. This is what happens when untested people are put through the ringer, and in the aftermath, find themselves.