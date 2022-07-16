WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Hiddensee”by Gregory Maguire
“Hiddensee” imagines the backstory of the Nutcracker, revealing how this entrancing creature came to be carved and how he guided an ailing girl named Klara through a dreamy paradise on a Christmas Eve. But Hiddensee is not just a retelling of a classic story. Maguire discovers in the flowering of German Romanticism ties to Hellenic mystery-cults and ponders a profound question: How can a person who is abused by life access secrets that benefit the disadvantaged and powerless?
“The Snow Child’’ by Eowyn Ivey
Alaska, 1920: a brutal place to homestead, and especially tough for recent arrivals Jack and Mabel. Childless, they are drifting apart, and in a moment of levity during the season’s first snowfall, they build a child out of snow. The next morning the snow child is gone — but they glimpse a young, blonde-haired girl running through the trees. This little girl, who calls herself Faina, seems to be a child of the woods. In this beautiful, violent place, things are rarely as they appear.
“Spinning Silver”by Naomi Novik
Miryem is the daughter and granddaughter of moneylenders, but her father’s inability to collect his debts has left his family on the edge of poverty — until Miryem takes matters into her own hands. Hardening her heart, the young woman sets out to claim what is owed and soon gains a reputation for being able to turn silver into gold. When an ill-advised boast draws the attention of the king of the Staryk — grim fey creatures who seem more ice than flesh — Miryem’s fate, and that of two kingdoms, will be altered.
LATAH COUNTYPUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Lies I Tell” by Julie Clark
From the author of “The Last Flight,” this thriller follows the lives of two complicated women, a con artist and one of her former victims, Kat Roberts. While initially looking to expose the con artist, Kat is surprised to learn more about the other woman’s motivations. This title is available inprint format.
“The Torqued Man” by Peter Mann
With a setting of wartime Berlin, this debut novel by Peter Mann centers on the conflicting narratives surrounding the life of a spy. With twists and turns throughout, this historical thriller will leave only the reader with the full and complex picture of this spy’s life, mission and loyalties. This title is available in both print and audio formats, andas an ebook.
“Yerba Buena”by Nina LaCour
Sara Foster ran away from home at 16 and is trying to build a new life in Los Angeles when she meets Emilie, who has challenges of her own to face. From popular young adult author Nina LaCour, this love story focuses on two women as they try to find purpose and themselves. This title is available in both print and audio formats, andas an ebook.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Return to You: 11 Spiritual Lessons for Unshakable Inner Peace” by Shannon Kaiser
Is a life without worry, self-doubt, fear, insecurities and judgment possible? Imagine having an inner faith so deep and feeling aligned with your true self and confidence with every choice. Shannon Kaiser, a life coach and visionary guide shares life lessons for peace and how to step into your true power. Available as aprint book.
“The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
Jennifer Egan’s “A Visit from the Good Squad” garnered immediate cult following, reverence and epic rereading and “The Candy House” is being called its “sibling novel.” The novel of our time that explores the yearning and search for authenticity and meaning in a world where privacy of one’s memories and identities no longer exist. Available as an eBook, eAudio and print book.
“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
Emma Straub writes her personal experience of caring for a sick parent into her newest work of fiction. Alice’s 40th birthday opens up a portal into her past, where she relives one pivotal night. Facing who she is versus who she thought she would be paralleled with her father then and now. A deeply vulnerable window into our mortality. Available as a print book.