The Whitman County Library, partnering with the Whitman County Health Department, is offering adult flu vaccine clinics at local libraries.
Deanna Claybaugh with the health department will administer adult flu shots at the following locations:
3-6 p.m. Monday, Oakesdale Library
3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Uniontown Library
4-6 p.m. Thursday, Albion Community Building
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
The cost is based on an income sliding scale. The clinics will not be able to bill insurance companies; however, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted.
For more information or to make an appointment, call Claybaugh at (509) 397-6280 or email deanna.claybaugh@co.whitman.wa.us.