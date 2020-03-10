Spokane Falls Community College has partnered with Neill Public Library to offer free workshops on getting a college education for people going back to school, going to college while still in high school or just starting on a college degree.
The first hourlong workshop, “Get Ready for College,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the public library, located at 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman.
Other workshops include “How to Start Strong” at 1 p.m. April 11, which will review the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), Running Start programs and associate degrees, and “How to Succeed” at 1 p.m. May 2, which will review how to earn an associate degree and successfully transfer to a four-year university as a junior in college.
For more information, visit sfcc.spokane.edu/Pullman, email pullman@sfcc.spokane.edu or call (509) 332-2706.