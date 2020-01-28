Whitman County Library is offering resources such as computers to access the Internal Revenue Service website, printing and forms available through the IRS to assist community members in filing taxes.
Online filing is currently underway and the IRS began processing returns Monday.
For a list of tax resources, visit the library’s website at whitco.lib.wa.us and choose the “Tax Help” link under “Library News,” or contact the library at (509) 397-4366. For a list of locations to receive tax assistance and other resources, visit irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or call (800) 829-1040.