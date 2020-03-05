Neill Public Library has released a brief survey to assess community expectations about library service.
The survey, which addresses facilities, materials, programs, technology and operating hours, will close March 23. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the survey, regardless of how they use or don’t use the library.
A raffle will be held at the survey’s conclusion and four randomly drawn participants will receive one of four $25 cash cards, courtesy of Friends of Neill Public Library.
The online survey is available through shortened link bit.ly/2IcdMMH. Paper copies are available at the library.
Resources for the survey were provided by Washington State University. For additional information, contact Joanna Bailey at (509) 338-3252 or jbailey@neill-lib.org.