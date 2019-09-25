Registration is ongoing for ukulele workshops with instructor Scott Hallett. Classes will be 6-7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, starting Oct. 2 through 23 at the library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
The cost is $17 for all four workshops.
The Ukulele Players of the Palouse have donated ukuleles to the library for community members to borrow.
Early registration is encouraged. Register through the Community Colleges of Spokane at (509) 279-6030 or sccel.spokane.edu/act2, or contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366.