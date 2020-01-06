Ted Kelchner will teach a whittling class at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch.
Classes will also be taught at 6 p.m. Jan. 16, 23 and 30.
The class is for community members 12 and older to learn whittling basics and a traditional whittling trick. Participants should bring a sharp, 1- to 2-inch pocket knife.
Space is limited. To register, contact potlatch@latahlibrary.org. For additional information, contact Beth Tunnell, Library Branch Manager, at (208) 875-1036 or potlatch@latahlibrary.org.