John Bieter will present “Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Bieter is a professor in the history department and co-director of the Basque Studies Collaborative at Boise State University.
This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Moscow Public Library and the Idaho Humanities Council. For more, visit the event section of our Moscow Public Library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/latahlibrary/ or call (208) 882-3925, ext. 115.