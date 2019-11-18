MOSCOW — Washington State University doctoral candidate Andrew Gillreath-Brown will present “Ancient Tattooing: An Overview of Tattoo Tools and Traditions through Time” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Gillreath-Brown’s work was published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports earlier this year, receiving international attention in publications like National Geographic, for his identification of the oldest tattooing implement in Western North America.
Gillreath-Brown will share a brief overview of ancient tattooing and show off the cactus spine tattoo tool replicas he used for experimental tattooing. Attendees will have an opportunity to try experimental tattooing.
The free program is geared toward adults, but open to the public.