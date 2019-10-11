Postdoctoral associate at the University of Idaho Jane Lucas will present on “Ecosystem Health in the Age of Antibiotics” starting at 6 p.m. Monday at The Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Lucas will discuss how naturally occurring and anthropogenically introduced antibiotics shape the soil ecosystems.
The presentation is part of the Science on the Palouse series sponsored by Whitman Conservation District. The presentation is geared toward adults, but youth 10 and older may also attend.
For more information, contact the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366 or Brian Bell at Whitman Conservation District at (509) 288-4644 or brianwhitmancd@gmail.com.