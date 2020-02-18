Dr. Matthew Fox-Amato will discuss his book, “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” during a lecture and discussion honoring Black History Month at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hecht Room at Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.

Fox-Amato is a cultural historian of the United States and a historian of visual and material culture at the University of Idaho.

The event is free and requires no registration, but seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.

