University of Idaho English professor Diane Kelly-Riley and a group of her undergraduate students will showcase several new digital projects for Company Town Legacy at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road.
Company Town Legacy is a community history project exploring what happens to a company town when the company leaves. Potlatch was once home to the world’s largest white pine mill.
This event is free. For more information, contact Beth Tunnell, Potlatch branch manager at (208) 875-1036 or potlatch@latahlibrary.org.