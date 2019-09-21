Neill Public Library is seeking someone to serve on the volunteer five-member trustee board.
The Board of Trustees holds the obligation to see that funds are obtained for library service and to assist in planning for future library services. Members of the board must be Pullman residents and are appointed by Mayor Glenn Johnson with the consent of the Pullman City Council.
It is a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, and board members may serve two consecutive terms.
Applications are available at the library, located at 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman, and on the library’s website: neill-lib.org.