Neill Public Library will have a six-week course starting Nov. 5 at the library for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade girls interested in coding.
The course, “Girls Who Code,” will be instructed by Washington State University doctoral candidate in computer science, Helen Catanese.
The course if free, but limited to the first 15 girls. Registration is required. Email Youth Services Technician Rachael Ritter at rachael.ritter@neill-lib.org to register.
For additional information, contact Ritter at (509) 338-3175.