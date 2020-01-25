Census Partnership Specialist Mindy Thorp will talk about the history of the Census, what to expect in the 2020 Census and how to complete the census questionnaire at two informal sessions Wednesday.
The first session will begin at noon at the Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road. The second event will begin at 5 p.m. in the Brink Room at Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
The events are free and open to the public. For additional information about the events, visit the event on the Latah County Library District’s Facebook page, or contact Lisa Egan, Access Services Manager at (208) 882-3925, ext. 112.