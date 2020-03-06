Neill Public Library will host author Buddy Levy for a discussion of his book “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Hecht Room at the library.
Levy is a clinical professor of English at Washington State University and author of seven books. His work has been featured or reviewed in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Washington Post, the Washington Times, Kirkus Book Reviews, Publisher’s Weekly, Booklist and Library Journal.
The event is free to the public. Seating is limited. Light refreshments will be served.