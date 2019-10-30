Community members interested in writing a novel can participate in multiple writing events throughout the month of November hosted by the Potlatch Public Library in celebration of National Writing Month.
Khaliela Wright, president of the Palouse Writers Guild, will give an overview on how to get started writing, resources for writers in the area and other tips and tricks for beginner writers as part of a brown bag lunch event for beginner writers 12:30-2 p.m. Friday at the library, 1010 Onaway Road, Potlatch.
Wright will host a write-in workshop, “Friday Night Writes.” 7-9 p.m. Nov. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the library.
Starting Thursday, participants will begin working toward a goal of writing a 50,000-word novel to be completed by midnight Nov. 30.
Registration for the events is not required. For additional information, contact Beth Tunnell at (208) 875-1036.