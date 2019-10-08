Washington State University Ph.D. candidate Brian Stack will present “Out of the Closets and Into the Wheat Fields: Palouse LGBTQ History” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Hecht Room of Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Stack will discuss the queer history of the Palouse since the 1960s, covering topics that affected university members and the broader Moscow-Pullman communities. He will also introduce the digital Palouse LGBTQ History Project and ways community members can contribute to it.
The event is free and open to the community.