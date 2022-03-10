Library to move Jefferson painting in June

The Neill Public Library will move its controversial painting of Thomas Jefferson to a different wall in June following a monthlong exhibit sharing educational information about the third U.S. president.
Library Director Joanna Bailey announced her final decision regarding the painting Wednesday after months of discussions with the community and the Neill Public Library Board.
The painting is part of a collection of art pieces local artists gave to the library in 1980. There are dozens of pieces from the collection displayed in rotation on a regular basis. The Jefferson painting, created by Dan Piel, currently hangs at the north entrance of the library.
It has drawn criticism from community members concerned about the implication of it being located in a prominent location at the library. Their concerns focus on Jefferson’s reputation as a slave owner. Several complainants have asked the library to relocate the painting or remove it entirely.
Bailey said during February’s board meeting that the painting has been hanging by the entrance since last summer. The library typically rotates its artwork on a yearly basis.
“There are a few other wall spaces in the library large enough to accommodate the Jefferson painting,” Bailey said. “Therefore, Neill Public Library will rotate the painting in June. This timeline is consistent with the library’s practice of annually rotating its art.”
While members of the community have asked the painting to be moved to a less prominent location in the library, Bailey said “less prominent” is a subjective term and the library is limited in its wall space.
“When the painting is rotated to a new location in June, by necessity that location will be determined by available space to safely accommodate dimensions of this particular piece of work,” she said.
She the library formed a committee made up of citizen volunteers and library staff to curate a monthlong exhibit with educational materials about Jefferson that will be displayed in May.
“The committee will approach this purpose, by anchoring content on commonly accepted facts to build knowledge and spark awareness,” Bailey said. “The exhibit will be on display throughout the month of May in the library’s south foyer.”
It will include a written composition on the “complexities of Thomas Jefferson” that will accompany the painting the rest of the year.
Additionally, she said the library will add more publications about the stories, ideas and current opinions about Jefferson to its selection.
“While it is our goal for all patrons to enjoy their library visit, it is the role of a public library to provide open access to resources for the interest and information of all people the library serves,” Bailey said. “But it is also the role of the library to acknowledge and honor individuality, freedom of expression and to create opportunities for respectful civil discourse.”
The library’s art policy states that the library serves as a museum for its art collection and that the pieces shall never be sold. They cannot be available for circulation to the public, but can be placed on temporary loan in other city buildings. Per the library’s policy, the painting cannot be removed from the collection.
Bailey thanked those in the community who sent emails and letters to the library expressing their opinions on the painting. She also thanked those who spoke to her privately.
The library board members said they supported Bailey’s decision Wednesday.
