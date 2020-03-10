Neill Public Library will host three Microsoft Office adult computer classes for the Pullman community. The classes are designed for those with a basic knowledge of how to use computers, such as accessing files and folders, using a mouse, etc., and will build on those skills.
The first classes is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the library. Additional classes will be held 4-6 p.m. March 19 and 26.
Register for classes online using the library’s website, or call the library reference desk at (509) 338-3254.
For questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Dan Owens at dan.owens@neill-lib.org or (509) 338-3251.