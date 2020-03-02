The Genesee Community Library will have a three-part home landscape design course with instructor Ashkan Nochian. Classes are scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 and April 6 at the library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee.
The workshop will cover landscape fundamentals with aesthetic, functional and ecological values, along with maintenance, budgeting and site considerations.
Nochian has a Ph.D in landscape architecture, and will share his expertise in this hands-on workshop where participants will create their own home landscape design.
The program is free. Registration is not required. For information, contact Connie Sobcyzk, Genesee Community Library Branch Manager at (208) 285-1398.