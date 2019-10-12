Brenna VanDalsen, clinical dietitian and certified diabetes educator at Whitman Hospital, will conduct a six week series on “Mindful Eating for Diabetes” starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St.
The program is for those with diabetes and prediabetes, and encourages a mind-body approach in diet that shifts the focus from rigid nutrition rules and strict exercise regimens to awareness of habits, thoughts, beliefs and physical sensations.
All materials will be provided for free by the Whitman Health Medical Center Wellness program.
Class is limited to 10 participants. To register or for additional information, contact VanDalsen at (509) 397-5743 or brenna.vandalsen@whmc.org.