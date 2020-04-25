LEWISTON — A resident of Life Care Center of Lewiston died from COVID-19, according to her family, and three more residents of Nez Perce County have tested positive for illness, according to figures released by Public Health — Idaho North Central District on Friday.
Catherine Voss, of Apache Junction, Ariz., said her 100-year-old mother, Edna McBride, died Thursday night and had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The former resident of Clarkston had lived at Life Care Center of Lewiston for about 10 years.
McBride’s death was not listed Friday in COVID-19 data released by the health district. Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for the district, said there is often a lag between the time someone dies of the disease and when it is reported to the health district.
“Our first report of death is when we receive notification from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare when COVID-19 was listed as a cause or contributing cause to their death,” she said. “We don’t release any details until we get notification from the state.”
Macke said the three new COVID-19 cases include one person in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. The health district does not reveal the genders of unnamed people when it announces new COVID-19 cases.
However, the district does note how many of its total cases involve men and women. Based on changes in that gender breakdown between Thursday and Friday, the three new cases all appear to involve women.
Public Health — Idaho North Central District now has 56 confirmed cases. Of those, 49 are in Nez Perce County, four in Latah County and three in Idaho County. The district also has nine probable cases, all in Nez Perce County.
The district has 13 COVID-19 deaths, although McBride’s death would bring the total to 14 if she is counted as a resident of Idaho and not of Washington, where she formerly lived. All of the district’s deaths have been in Nez Perce County. Lewis and Clearwater counties have not had any cases of the illness nor has the Nez Perce Tribe.
No new cases were reported by Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties Friday. Asotin County has had a total of 16 cases and one death. Whitman County has recorded 16 cases and no deaths. Garfield County has not had any cases of the illness.
Catholic churches in Idaho are now performing confession and allowing people to enter the churches for visitation and quiet prayer, provided social distancing can be maintained. Public Mass remains suspended.
Eric Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.