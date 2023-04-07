Potlatch High School teacher Mackenna Sosa wants to give her students the skills they need to live on their own after graduating from high school.
Skills like cooking, sewing and getting stains out of their clothes are all taught in her classes: Fashion and Introduction to Food and Nutrition.
“They are just learning how to fend for themselves as adults,” Sosa said.
The problem for Sosa’s students, however, is they were forced to learn these skills using a limited amount of aging equipment that was available in her classroom. All they had were sewing machines older than Sosa that didn’t always work. Their kitchen included a grand total of one refrigerator, one microwave and no dishwasher.
“And when you have 30 kids trying to use one microwave, it’s not very productive,” Sosa said.
So, without any prior experience writing grant proposals, Sosa said she went “big and bold” when she applied for grants from the Idaho Division of Career and Technical Education. To her surprise, Sosa received nearly $150,000 in grant money to renovate her classroom with new equipment.
With the help of local companies like Howard Hughes, Master’s Touch, Unlimited Plumbing, Gropp Electric and Quilting Bee, work is underway to transform her classroom. Sosa said it is all being done for the students’ benefit.
“They’re the ones receiving the money — I just put in the paperwork for it,” she said.
Her upgraded classroom will have 15 new sewing machines, a washer and dryer, a kitchen with quartz countertops, two new refrigerators, two new dishwashers and four new microwaves. Sosa said some of her students elected to retake her classes just so they can take advantage of the new appliances.
“They can do so much more now that they have updated equipment,” Sosa said.
Sosa has 30 students between her two food and nutrition classes. She has 25 between her two fashion classes.
Senior student Allison Akins is excited about the new classroom. She said it will lead to bigger classes so “more people can learn.”
Akins took fashion because she wanted to learn how to patch her own jeans and fix her other clothes. She also learned how to sew her own pillow, a process that used to take three days without a machine, but now only takes 30 minutes thanks to the new sewing machines.
“I took nutrition because I’m a senior and I’m going to move out this summer and I need to learn how to cook without my parents always being there,” Akins said.
Sosa said students in her fashion class also learn about different fabrics, how to hem their clothes, and even how to make their own clothes. One student made a dress from scratch, Sosa said.
Her food and nutrition students learn how to plan meals, make meals and understand proteins, fats and carbs.
Sosa, who is in her second year as a full-time teacher, resurrected Potlatch’s family and consumer sciences program that ended in 2016 when a previous teacher retired. She hopes her students and their parents can see the benefits of having such a program around.
“They’re just learning how to have those skills that we’ve lost over the last couple decades,” Sosa said.