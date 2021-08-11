Like a good neighbor

The College Hill Association Good Neighbor Award was presented on July 8 to retired City of Pullman Planning Director Pete Dickinson at the group’s annual neighborhood barbecue. Dickinson received the award surrounded by about 60 residents. Allison Munch-Rotolo made the presentation. By tradition, the Good Neighbor Award is presented to nonresidents of College Hill who make significant contributions toward improving the quality of public life in the neighborhood.

