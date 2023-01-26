Limiting citizen ballot initiatives

Doug Okuniewicz

BOISE — A northern Idaho senator is looking again to change Idaho’s initiative process after the state Supreme Court overturned a similar effort in 2021.

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, on Wednesday introduced a joint resolution to the Senate State Affairs Committee that would put on the ballot whether 6% of voters in all of the state’s legislative districts need to sign an initiative for it to be put on the ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 total districts.

If the resolution is passed, the question on the November 2024 ballot would amend the state’s Constitution to add the requirement.

