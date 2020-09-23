With the foundation poured and workers starting to frame the walls of a new wing with space for eight classrooms, Pullman School District officials say an expansion project at Lincoln Middle School is on budget and on schedule.
Joe Thornton, director of operations for the district, said in addition to the new eight-classroom wing, the project also includes two fully equipped science rooms on the building’s northern flank and an expanded commons area where students will take their lunch periods. Thornton said it is gratifying to have the project well on its way, especially during a pandemic.
“The reality of the construction trade is you are oftentimes automatically distanced from another individual — certainly when you’re doing outside work,” Thornton said. “The state of Washington early on put in some worksite protocols for things that are identified as essential construction and schools have always fallen in that category of essential construction.”
The expansion project is supported by a $15 million bond, approved by voters in a special election in February. Construction on the new classrooms began over the summer and work on expanding the commons area is slated to begin in April. The bond also includes funding to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning to the district’s older three elementary schools: Jefferson, Sunnyside and Franklin.
The bond is scheduled to be paid off over the course of 20 years, and will affect local taxes starting in January 2021 — just as another bond worth $15.4 million, which funded a previous expansion project at LMS, is set to retire. This means the project will not result in an increase in local property taxes, district officials said.
With other expansion projects in the district’s elementary schools and high schools, Superintendent Bob Maxwell said the middle school needs to be expanded to account for a growing student population. The school was built to accommodate between 500 and 600 students but its current student body is near 700.
The expansion plan would increase the capacity at LMS to 850 students, according to board documents. Based on regional growth projections, district officials have said this latest addition should create capacity to accommodate students for the next 10 to 15 years without the need for further expansion.
“The anticipation to get more space is pretty high — even when the kids aren’t here, we still need more space and a great example is we don’t really have teaching spaces for all of our staff currently,” said LMS Principal Cameron Grow. “Even being on a computer and having a board to work with and being able to work with kids online still looks a little different because we have teachers sharing space.”
Because of a sustained rise in regional cases of COVID-19 that began toward the start of the school year, Pullman Schools began the fall semester delivering instruction online at the recommendation of local health officials. When students do return to in-person instruction, it will likely be in a hybrid model where alternating cohorts of students would spend two days a week in class and three days receiving instruction online. Elementary aged students would spend 4.5 days a week in school facilities with just half a day of online instruction.
Maxwell said before the district can resume face-to-face classes, local cases of COVID-19 must drop and remain low for “a substantial amount of time.” He said if infection rates in Whitman County fall below 25 cases per 100,000 people and stay there for at least two weeks, district officials may begin to consider reopening to in-person classes.
Grow said the new school facilities at the middle school will be a nice bonus for students returning to school from a socially distanced semester.
“We’ll actually have pretty darn good facilities for all of our kids and they deserve it,” Grow said. “Especially when we come back after all this, it would be great to have a brand spanking new facility for them to learn in.”
