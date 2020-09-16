Gov. Brad Little appointed Paul Kimmell to serve the Region 2 position on the Idaho Economic Advisory Council, according to an Idaho Department of Commerce news release.
Kimmell lives near Viola and is the Palouse Region business and public affairs manager for Avista Corporation. He previously held positions with Boise Cascade Corporation, Wyoming State Land Office, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and was a three-term Latah County commissioner.
He was elected president of the Idaho Association of Commissioners and Clerks in 2004, led the Idaho Cities and Counties Taskforce and was recognized as Idaho’s Outstanding County Official in 2006.
The Idaho Economic Advisory Council advises the governor and Idaho Commerce on goals and objectives that further economic development within the state. The council makes recommendations to the governor on applications for Community Development and Rural Community Block Grant funding and reviews Tax Reimbursement Incentive applications.
Additionally, council members advise their regions on economic development opportunities and represent their interests to the state government.