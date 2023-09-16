Little blasts critics of UI/Phoenix deal

Idaho Governor Brad Little discusses his first 100 days in office during a meeting with press Monday at the Lewis and Clark Discovery Center of Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Gov. Brad Little vehemently defended the University of Idaho’s proposed University of Phoenix purchase — and told three U.S. senators to butt out of the debate.

In a letter sent Friday — and shared on Little’s account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — the governor called out Sens. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

“If you spent as much time focused on securing the U.S.-Mexico border as you did the University of Idaho, we would have fewer drugs pouring into our country,” Little wrote. “We are taking control of our future in Idaho, and we urge the U.S. Senate not to interfere with efforts to make education more attainable in rural America.”

