LEWISTON — Idaho Gov. Brad Little came to Lewiston on Friday excited to discuss his agenda for the 2023 legislative session.

Little met with members of the media at the Lewiston Library and talked about his proposed agenda, which includes $145 million for improving teacher pay and classified staff, which he said will place Idaho in the top 10 spots for educator pay in the nation.

“This is a big deal,” Little said. “We can put money into teacher pay and this is like doing almost four years at once, the magnitude of it.”

