In response to a historic influx of funds to Idaho parks and soaring visitation numbers, Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday created a new advisory council to recommend outdoor recreation improvement projects.

Little signed an executive order establishing the Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council “as a group to expand access and opportunities on state and public lands in Idaho,” the order states.

The Legislature this year made historic investments in Idaho parks, allocating nearly $165 million in capital and operating funds for the state Parks and Recreation Department.

