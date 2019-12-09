As part of the fourth annual Idaho Exhibition of Ideas, local students gathered at the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus Saturday to share projects that address real world problems with the use of a 3D printer.
Previously called the FabSLAM Student Showcase, the competition tasks pre-high- school students with creating viable, 3D printed solutions to real challenged faced by people every day.
Erica Compton, program manager at the Idaho STEM Action Center, said each exhibition typically centers on a new theme and this year was no different.
“It was about inventing (and) designing something that would assist for the visually impaired or blind,” Compton said. “It’s tied to a national initiative called ‘make for all’ that we did around improving access for visually impaired.”
This year, five teams from local schools, representating fifth to ninth grades, presented a range of solutions for specific problems the blind and visually impaired encounter every day.
Projects ranged from a 3D printed robotic helper — whimsically named the “Buddy Bot,” which would take the place of a seeing eye dog for people with visual disabilities but who also have canine allergies — to braille-printed piano keys to make playing the instrument easier.
While the Idaho STEM Action Center organizes the event, Compton said, this year’s exhibition was sponsored by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, which also provided four judges to assess the students’ work.
“The most impressive thing on the whole, to me, was that they had ... reached out to people with visual impairments and asked for feedback, asked for input and had this customer focus in their work,” said John Cassleman, SEL’s K-12 program manager of education outreach. “Each one was impressive in their own right, whether it was the actual product itself or the presentation — some that maybe didn’t have as strong a product, were very effective presenters.”
The event’s first-place winners, Team Elementary Pink Bananas from J. Russell Elementary in Moscow, said they consulted a community member who is blind when designing their winning product. The project, called “STEEK in the Dark” was essentially a proximity sensor that could be mounted on a cane and would alert users to low-hanging tree branches and other obstructions higher than a cane typically detects when searching for foot-level impediments.
“Our team gathered around to see what we would want, and I came up with the idea of an ultrasonic sensor or echolocation to (create) like a force field,” Said Pink Banana team member Tristan Cunningham. “So when something comes in at arm-length area, it would go ‘Eee! Eee! Eee!’ ”
Cassleman said he was particularly impressed by the marketability of such a product: With a little more development, he said, STEEK in the Dark could be consumer-ready fairly quickly.
Many of the children who participated in Saturday’s event displayed hireable traits beyond their years, Cassleman said. Not only did they show critical-thinking skills crucial to engineering and other STEM fields, many showed maturity in handling criticism. He said more than once, a student came up to him after judgment to ask for specific feedback on what could be improved with their product or presentation.
He said he hopes all who participated stay curious.
“That’s a big reason why we’re here is SEL’s support for the community — we want to inspire these kids to pursue anything,” Cassleman said. “We would love for them to be engineers of course, but just inspiring innovation, and trial and error and critical thinking — that’s why we’re here.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.