Crews continued to make progress Monday on the Sand Mountain and Johnson Creek fires burning in Latah and Clearwater counties, though temperatures promise to remain high and the weather dry through the week, according to an update from the Idaho Department of Lands.
The two fires, along with the 6-acre Bonami Fire south of Sand Mountain and the 542-acre Pine Creek Fire near Juliaetta, are part of the Leland Complex, which have together burned 3,196 acres. All were started by lightning July 7 in the IDL’s Ponderosa Forest Protective District. According to the report, the Bonami and Pine Creek fires have been 100 percent contained.
As of Monday afternoon, the IDL reported the Sand Mountain Fire, burning on U.S. Forest Service land about 2½ miles east of Laird Park, was 45 percent contained at about 1,574 acres. Crews spent the day strengthening containment lines while establishing control lines along the northeast and southwest corners of the fire.
The Johnson Creek Fire, located about 5 miles northeast of Elk River, was 37 percent contained at 1,153 acres. According to the update, crews completed a successful burnout operation along the fire’s southeast edge Sunday evening, protecting a communications tower on Elk Butte as well as timber interests to the east. Crews widened and secured control lines along the fire’s north boundary Monday, while others continued patrol and mop up near the burnout operation to the southeast.
According to a report posted to the IDL’s incident information system, winds are expected to push the fires eastward over the next 48 hours, though fire behavior may be moderated somewhat by cooler, more humid conditions forecast over the next three days.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said while there is a slight chance of light rain early next week, there’s little hope of weather that would provide significant aid in fire suppression efforts.
According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to rise through the week, peaking Saturday in the high 90s on the Palouse and the 100s in the Lewis Clark Valley. All the while, hazy, smokey skies are expected to persist, so long as fire activity remains high.
The Department of Environmental Quality reported air quality in north central Idaho was moderate, a step below “good”, Monday and is expected to remain moderate to unhealthy through at least Wednesday. Moderate air quality is unlikely to affect those who are not unusually sensitive to air pollution though everyone may experience health effects should air quality dip into the unhealthy range and members of sensitive groups could experience serious effects.
Visit airnow.gov for up-to-date information on local air quality, and bit.ly/3kWxZdJ for information on local fire activity.
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.