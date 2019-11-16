A new project sponsored by the Moscow Farmers Market will offer free gardens for members of the Moscow community.
Little free gardens will be set up along Main Street to provide seasonal, locally-grown foods that are free and accessible.
AmeriCorps member and urban and edible landscapes educator Abigail Dow is seeking input on which edible plants the community will best utilize. To gather input, five polls will be posted between Nov. 20 and Dec. 30 on Facebook to provide feedback.
For more information, visit littlefreegarden.com.