Little lifts stay-at-home order

Most Idaho businesses will be able to reopen their doors today, after Gov. Brad Little allowed his statewide stay-at-home order to expire on schedule Thursday.
During an hourlong video conference with reporters, Little said efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have succeeded to the extent that the state can now transition to Stage 1 of his four-phased approach to reopening the economy.
“Due to the continued responsible acts of the people of Idaho, we’ve met the criteria to enter into Stage 1,” he said. “During Stage 1, 90 percent of business will be able to open their doors.”
Most businesses and places of worship can now reopen, so long as they take steps to maintain proper social distancing and sanitation protocols. Day care facilities, summer camps and organized youth activities can also resume.
Little also announced that the state will provide cash grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses, beginning in the next few weeks. A total of $300 million will be made available, meaning at least 30,000 Idaho firms will get assistance.
The money is part of the $1.25 billion in federal emergency funding that Idaho received through the CARES Act. The specific eligibility criteria for the grants will be posted at www.rebound.idaho.gov next Tuesday.
“No other state is putting up a larger amount of coronavirus relief funds to help small businesses,” Little said.
The Idaho branch of the National Federation of Independent Businesses “heartily applauded” the move.
“The governor’s initiative will come as great news for small business owners stuck in limbo (while waiting for federal stimulus loans),” said Suzanne Budge, Idaho state director for NFIB. “Salaries need to be paid, rents need to be made, bills are due now. The fact that the new grant program will be administered by our own State Tax Commission, not distantly in Washington, D.C., is another sigh of relief.”
Little noted that all of the grant payments will be posted online, at www.transparent.idaho.gov. The website, which was created several years ago by State Controller Brandon Woolf, provides a variety of information regarding state salaries, vendor payments and other state expenditures.
While welcomed news for many businesses, the lifting of the stay-at-home order doesn’t remove all restrictions on travel or commercial operations.
Businesses that can’t meet social distancing requirements — such as bars, restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, indoor gyms, movie theaters and other large public venues — must remain closed for the time being. Visits to nursing homes and other senior living facilities are also prohibited.
Restrictions on those activities and businesses will gradually be lifted as Idaho progresses through stages 2, 3 and 4. Little reiterated, though, that the decision to move from one stage to the next depends on a continued downward trend, both in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Idaho and in emergency room admissions for coronavirus patients.
“A strong economic comeback starts with one thing: consumer and employee confidence,” he said. “People want to feel safe returning to work. They want to know that everything possible is being done to ensure they won’t contract coronavirus when they leave their homes. Until we have vaccines and therapeutics (to treat the virus), safety and prevention should be our highest priority.”
The governor said restaurants, gyms and hair salons will be able to reopen during Stage 2 of his plan, so long as they have procedures in place to operate safely. Recommended protocols for various businesses have been posted online at www.rebound.idaho.gov.
William L. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.