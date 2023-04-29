Idaho Gov. Brad Little proclaimed May to be Wildfire Awareness Month and is calling on all Idahoans to prepare for the threat of wildfire.
According to a news release, the Idaho Department of Land is hoping to get the word out by participating in wildfire preparedness events across the state. The agency’s website also offers detailed information about fire prevention, defensible space strategies and wildfire preparedness.
The department has partnered with Idaho Firewise, a nonprofit organization to help Idahoans make their homes and landscaping fire-resilient. This includes creating defensible space around homes and utilizing fire-resistant landscape design principles to create a buffer zone to slow or halt the spread of wildfire to a structure.
The department is also creating opportunities to train loggers, foresters and landowners of large tracts of industrial forestland to help fight wildfires, keep lands healthy and save scarce firefighting resources.
In his state and budget address in 2019, Little talked about the hundreds of ranchers and farmers who have become members of rangeland fire protections associations in southern Idaho.
“I want to carry over this successful wildland firefighting model to Idaho’s forestlands by expanding the initial attack capabilities of our loggers,” Little said.