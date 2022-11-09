BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.
“To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,” Little said during a victory speech at an Idaho Republican Party gathering. “To continue to show Washington, D.C., and the rest of the country how to do things right.”
Also retaining their spots were U.S. Senator Mike Crapo and U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson. Another incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, was leading his 1st District Congressional race, but that contest was too close to call Tuesday night.
Little irritated some members of his own party with a temporary emergency shutdown in 2020 to slow the spread of the pandemic in Idaho and reduce deaths, and allowed local jurisdictions to decide on mask mandates.
But the pandemic has been followed in Idaho by a rebound to pre-pandemic low levels of unemployment and record surpluses that have resulted in massive tax cuts.
Little ignored Heidt and Bundy leading up to the election, declining to debate. He instead focused his attacks on President Joe Biden and made border security and inflation a priority. He also touted the record tax cuts, red tape reduction measures and big boosts in education spending.
Heidt’s campaign was notable for a low-key effort with little spending for a major-party candidate, raising only a small fraction of what Little drew in donations. Heidt said he wanted to decriminalize cannabis
Bundy started out vying in the Republican primary but switched over to Independent before the May primary election. He is well-known for participating in armed standoffs with law enforcement, notably at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016, which left one man dead, and on federal land near his family’s ranch in Nevada in 2014.
Bundy has also been convicted twice of trespassing at the Idaho Statehouse, and for a time was banned from the building. He has said he would rely heavily on executive orders to govern.
Libertarian Paul Sand and Constitution Party nominee Chantyrose Davison were also on the ballot.
Crapo on Tuesday won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974.
“The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree,” Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night about his plans once the new Senate convenes. “We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life.”
The 71-year-old had a huge fundraising advantage and name recognition over other candidates heading into the election.
Crapo raised about $6.5 million compared to about $26,000 for his Democratic challenger, 41-year-old David Roth, who topped the remaining candidates in fundraising. Crapo had more than $5.5 million cash on hand at the end of June, according to federal election tracking.
Other candidates in the race are Independent Scott Cleveland, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law and Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz.
The difference between Crapo and Roth are stark, perhaps most notably on abortion.
Crapo lauded the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a ruling that triggered in Idaho one of the most strict abortion bans in the nation.
Roth, executive director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council in Idaho Falls, posted on his website that “a woman has the right to make her own health care decisions.”
Simpson was reelected Tuesday in deeply conservative Idaho while Fulcher was leading his opponents, but that race was too early to call.
Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.
Fulcher, 60, is seeking a third term representing the state’s 1st Congressional District that covers the western portion of the state and stretches from the state’s northern to southwestern border.
The Republican primary is generally considered the election that determines who will eventually hold office in a state where all state-wide offices and the two U.S. Senate and U.S. House seats are held by Republicans.
Simpson easily turned aside a primary challenger who sought to portray Simpson as not conservative enough. Fulcher didn’t face a primary challenger.
Simpson’s district includes the Idaho National Laboratory, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 17 national labs and the nation’s top nuclear research lab. It’s one of the state’s top employers and a big part of the eastern Idaho economy. Simpson has been a key figure in approving federal funding for research at the lab as well as money for water system upgrades at Mountain Home Air Force Base, also in Simpson’s district.
Fulcher ran for governor in 2014, positioning himself further to the right than the already conservative incumbent, C.L. “Butch” Otter, who went on to win a third term.
In the general election, Simpson faced Democrat Wendy Norman, who has cited affordable, high-quality healthcare and education as priorities.
Fulcher is facing Democrat Kaylee Peterson and Libertarian Darian Drake. Fulcher contends the Affordable Care Act has resulted in skyrocketing health insurance premiums. Peterson cites income inequality, health care costs and education as among her top priorities.
Republican Raúl Labrador pulled ahead of Democratic opponent Tom Arkoosh, who had a slight lead early on, the Idaho Statesman reported Tuesday night. With 34.1% of Idaho’s 44 counties reporting, according to the Idaho secretary of state’s office, Labrador led with 58.9% of the votes, while Arkoosh received 41.1%.
Labrador is a former state legislator and U.S. representative who ran for governor in 2018, when he lost in the GOP primary to Brad Little. Since then, he has served as the head of the Idaho GOP and as a member of the Central District Health board.
Labrador defeated incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary after painting himself as “a fighter.” He criticized the incumbent for not involving Idaho in a lawsuit that sought to overturn 2020 presidential election results in swing states that voted for Joe Biden.
Labrador has repeated false allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen in plain sight.”
Arkoosh, a former Gem County prosecutor and longtime Boise lawyer, joined the race late when the Democratic candidate withdrew. Arkoosh said he was previously an unaffiliated voter but didn’t support what he viewed as Labrador’s politicization of the attorney general position.
Arkoosh earned support from dozens of prominent Republicans, including former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa and former Republican attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court justice Jim Jones.
Debbie Critchfield took an early lead Tuesday night over her opponent in the race to be Idaho’s top education official, the Idaho Statesman of Boise reported.
With 25% of counties reporting, Critchfield, the former president of the State Board of Education, had 66.4% of the vote in the race for superintendent of public instruction. Democrat Terry Gilbert, a former teacher and president of the Idaho Education Association, so far has received 33.6%.
The superintendent of public instruction leads the State Department of Education and holds a seat on the State Board of Education. Superintendents are elected for four-year terms.
Incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who has serve in the role for nearly eight years, lost to Critchfield in the Republican primary in May.
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke is leading in the race to be Idaho’s next lieutenant governor, the Idaho Statesman reported.
With 25% of counties reporting, the Oakley Republican leads with 61.3% of the votes Tuesday night against Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, who so far received 34.2%. The winner will replace outgoing Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who ran for governor instead and lost against incumbent Brad Little in the GOP primary.
The lieutenant governor’s office has been fraught with controversy during Janice McGeachin’s term, which included a lawsuit with the Idaho Press Club after she withheld public records and executive orders signed in Gov. Brad Little’s absence. McGeachin unsuccessfully ran for governor against Little in the GOP primary.