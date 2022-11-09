BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little won a second term Tuesday.

The 68-year-old Republican governor who shepherded the state through the COVID-19 pandemic easily turned aside challenges from Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy in the deeply conservative state.

“To me, the election results today translate into giving us a mandate to keep our state on the path of incredible and unprecedented success,” Little said during a victory speech at an Idaho Republican Party gathering. “To continue to show Washington, D.C., and the rest of the country how to do things right.”

Tags

Recommended for you