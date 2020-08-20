Little sets agenda for special session

Idaho Gov. Brad Little set the boundaries of next week’s special legislative session Wednesday, issuing a proclamation listing the three draft bills he wants lawmakers to consider.
Two of the bills deal with election issues, while the third addresses civil liability concerns. All three bills focus on problems related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two other draft bills recommended by lawmakers were not included in the proclamation: One would have stripped local health officials of any authority to close public schools or higher education facilities in response to a public health emergency; while the second gave school districts additional financial flexibility in responding to cuts in this year’s K-12 education budget.
The special session is scheduled to begin in Boise at 9 a.m. PDT Monday. It will be the first such session since 2015, and only the eighth in the past 40 years.
Only one of the previous seven special sessions lasted longer than three days.
“Special sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with time sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January,” Little said in a news release. “We owe it to taxpayers to pull off a swift and successful special session. I appreciate the work our legislators put into these proposals, and for their willingness to come to Boise to address these issues on behalf of the people we serve.”
The governor said both of the proposed education bills merit further discussion, but neither rose to a level of urgency requiring a special session.
As spelled out in the proclamation, the three draft bills Little wants lawmakers to focus on include:
A measure giving county election officials additional time to mail absentee ballots to most voters, and letting them open and scan the returned ballots up to seven days prior to Election Day.
State law currently requires that all absentee requests received at least 45 days prior to an election be mailed to voters by the 45th day, regardless of where they live.
Given the huge increase in absentee requests this year, however, election officials say they need more time. The draft bill leaves the 45-day deadline in place for military and overseas voters, but shifts it to 30 days for all other voters.
Upwards of 300,000 Idaho voters have already requested absentee ballots for the November election.
The draft bill also gives elections officials the authority to open and scan the returned ballots prior to Election Day, rather than waiting and potentially delaying the election night results. The results won’t actually be tabulated until after polls close on Election Day.
Legislation giving county election officials an option to establish one or more “vote centers” for Election Day.
Vote centers are polling stations where voters from any precinct can show up and cast an appropriate ballot. They can only be created in counties that use electronic poll books or that have access to the statewide voter registration system.
The intent is to reduce the number of poll workers needed to staff multiple polling stations — something election officials are particularly worried about this year.
As Little noted in his proclamation, the median age for poll workers in Idaho is 70 years old — a demographic that’s at greater risk from the spread of COVID-19.
“I am informed by the secretary of state that over half of those who customarily serve as poll workers do not plan to do so for the 2020 general election,” the governor said.
A bill providing limited civil liability protection for individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools and other public entities that make a “good faith” attempt to comply with public health orders and recommendations during a declared emergency related to a coronavirus-related epidemic or pandemic.
The intent, Little said, is to “help Idaho’s economy recover in a safe and responsible manner, while encouraging careful planning, care and safety in responding to the pandemic.”
The bill specifically exempts China and it’s “proxies, agents or affiliates” from any heightened immunity. It also wouldn’t apply to lawsuits challenging the legality or constitutionality of any actions or public health orders issues by state, “its officers, agencies or political subdivisions.”
As initially drafted, both election bills would only be in effect this year, while the liability bill would sunset on July 1, 2023.
However, the initial drafts only serve as a starting point for discussions. Lawmakers will have the ability to modify or amend the bills as they see fit, just as they would during a regular legislative session.
