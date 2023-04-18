Idaho Gov. Brad Little touted funding for career technical education, teacher pay and a wide range of infrastructure investments during a brief stop in Lewiston on Monday.

Little was visiting northern Idaho and marking accomplishments in the 100 days between his January State of the State Address and the end of the legislative session earlier this month.

He was most pleased with education funding bills that raised the pay of teachers and established grants for high school graduates who choose to go on to schools where they can earn associate’s degrees or become certified in trade fields.