LEWISTON — Local educators and pediatricians involved in a roundtable discussion with Idaho Gov. Brad Little advocated for measures they would like to see from the state as work continues to address how education will look this year in Lewiston during the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants asked for increased technology training for teachers and parents, as well as resources for social-emotional learning and special education students.
Other requests included ramping up the COVID-19 testing capacity and promoting the flu shot statewide so that health care facilities aren’t overwhelmed this winter with sick patients with both illnesses.
The meeting was held in a classroom at the new Lewiston High School on Friday.
Lisa Fenter, the director of curriculum in Lewiston, said that while she’s hopeful schools will open to in-person classes for all of the district’s students, teachers need to be prepared to deliver online education in case the district has to move to a hybrid or fully remote way of teaching.
“The public has been very generous (with the remote learning that happened in the spring), but I don’t think the public will be nearly as generous moving forward,” Fenter said. “When we do that pivot, it has to happen quickly and efficiently so (training for our teachers) is really important.”
Teachers and principals said training is equally as important for parents, some of whom struggled with technology as their students learned remotely in the spring.
“The teachers were teaching the children and the adults,” said Jennifer Gomez, the principal of Orchards Elementary School. “They were teaching them to be teachers and teaching them how to use the technology, and that was one of the breaking points for a lot of our parents.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said work is already underway to provide more training for teachers. She also said she’d speak to the vendors of learning management systems to see if they can make a tutorial of the programs available to parents.
As schools work to find the right fit for reopening, Little said it’s important for districts to find an approach to education that won’t widen the achievement gap between students.
“I don’t want kids that went to school in 2020 and 2021 to have an asterisk beside their name,” Little said.
Flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances is one of the reasons the Idaho State Board of Education created a framework for the reopening of schools instead of prescribing statewide mandates, said board President Debbie Critchfield.
The goal of the 34 pages of guidance issued earlier this year was intended to help school boards make the right decisions based on what is happening in their community, with input from their local health districts.
The Lewiston School Board will hold a special meeting Monday to determine what stage the district’s schools will reopen in.
