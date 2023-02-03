Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday he plans to sue the Biden administration for failing to act on the state’s petition seeking to strip grizzly bears of federal protection.

Last March, Idaho petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list. The request came on the heels of petitions from Wyoming and Montana asking the federal government to delist grizzlies in and around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. Those areas each hold about 1,000 grizzly bears but Idaho has comparatively few.

Part of the Yellowstone population spills across the state’s eastern edge and there are about 50 bears in the Selkirk and Cabinet-Yaak areas of far northern Idaho. The Bitterroot Ecosystem Recovery Area in north central Idaho, identified for its prime bear habitat, has no grizzlies.

