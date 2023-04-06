Little vetoes library bill

Brad Little

 PHIL WHITE

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed the library bill, which would have allowed individuals to sue libraries and school districts if minors had access to “harmful materials.” It would have required the entity to take “reasonable steps” to restrict access.

In his veto letter of HB 314, Little highlighted his history of prioritizing literacy and said libraries are a “critical component to ensuring our Idaho kids have the resources they need to be successful readers and lifelong learners.”

“My main concern is that the bill’s ambiguity will have unintended consequences for libraries and their patrons,” Little wrote. “This legislation makes sweeping, blanket assumptions on materials that could be determined as ‘harmful to minors’ in a local library, and will force one interpretation of that phrase onto all the patrons of the library.”