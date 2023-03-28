BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little vetoed the property tax relief bill Monday and called on the Legislature to bring back a simpler bill. Legislative leaders said another attempt at tackling the issue, which was highlighted as a top priority for the session, will likely come forward before lawmakers adjourn.

“Idaho stands apart from every other state because we focus on making taxes fair, simple, predictable, and competitive,” Little said in a statement. “House Bill 292 is not a simple bill. House Bill 292 is a hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief.”

HB 292 would use a variety of fund sources to provide homeowner tax relief and provide money to school districts for paying off bonds and levies. It also would remove the March election date for school districts, which the Idaho School Boards Association opposed.

