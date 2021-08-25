Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced their intent Tuesday afternoon to have Idaho join national opioid settlements that total $26 billion, with up to $119 million potentially coming to Idaho.
The funds would flow to the state, counties and cities that opt to participate for opioid abatement strategies.
According to a news release from Little’s office, one settlement involves opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. The other involves opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Idaho’s local political subdivisions will be offered the opportunity to join in the settlements, according to Little’s news release, which added that joining immediately “will maximize the benefit of these settlements,” with most of the money going to opioid abatement strategies.
The settlements are contingent upon enough other states joining the agreement. That decision is expected to be announced in early September.
“These settlements will lead to programs that will help Idahoans dealing with opioid-related addiction, particularly if cities and counties act now,” Wasden said in Little’s news release. “It is my judgment that it is in the State of Idaho’s best interests to join. I urge our local subdivisions to join the state so we can maximize our recovery and enable them to receive benefits under the settlements in order to take care of our citizens.”